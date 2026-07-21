Carrier Global (CARR) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Carrier Global to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $6.0065 billion for the quarter. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.99%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Carrier Global's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carrier Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business's 50 day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Carrier Global's payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company's stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company's stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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