Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.0 billion-$23.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.2 billion.

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Carrier Global Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CARR opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.99%.The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 862.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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