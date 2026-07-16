Carter Bankshares (CARE) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $106.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.47 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 33.60%. On average, analysts expect Carter Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Carter Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CARE opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Carter Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Carter Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.21%.

Insider Transactions at Carter Bankshares

In other news, insider Bradford N. Langs sold 5,500 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $145,585.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,151.71. The trade was a 16.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth L. Walsh bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $119,865.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 58,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,539,328.60. This trade represents a 8.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,780 shares of the company's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARE shares. Weiss Ratings raised Carter Bankshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Freedom Capital cut Carter Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Hovde Group downgraded Carter Bankshares from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Carter Bankshares from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Carter Bankshares from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CARE

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia, operating primarily through its subsidiary, Carter Bank & Trust. The company offers a full range of commercial and retail banking services, serving individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its financial products are designed to meet the needs of local customers across southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

Carter Bank & Trust provides deposit accounts, including checking, savings and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit.

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