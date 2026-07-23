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Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Carter Bankshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Carter Bankshares reported quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, well below the consensus estimate of $1.44. However, revenue came in at $90.22 million, topping expectations of $55.90 million.
  • The stock was down about 3% after the report, trading at $31.93. It carries a market cap of $709.6 million, a low beta of 0.51, and has traded between $16.78 and $35.03 over the past 12 months.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but cautious: the stock has a consensus rating of Hold with an average price target of $28.50. Recent insider activity included both a sale by one executive and a purchase by a director.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.91), FiscalAI reports. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 33.60%.The firm had revenue of $90.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million.

Carter Bankshares Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $35.03.

Insider Activity at Carter Bankshares

In other Carter Bankshares news, insider Bradford N. Langs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $145,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $717,151.71. This represents a 16.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth L. Walsh bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $119,865.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 58,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,539,328.60. This trade represents a 8.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,236,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,307,000 after buying an additional 197,850 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Curi Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 388.0% in the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 93,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 74,178 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 142,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 457.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 67,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Carter Bankshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Carter Bankshares from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Carter Bankshares from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Freedom Capital cut Carter Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Carter Bankshares from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CARE

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia, operating primarily through its subsidiary, Carter Bank & Trust. The company offers a full range of commercial and retail banking services, serving individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its financial products are designed to meet the needs of local customers across southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

Carter Bank & Trust provides deposit accounts, including checking, savings and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Earnings History for Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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