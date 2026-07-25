Carter's (NYSE:CRI) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Carter's (NYSE:CRI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

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CRI has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Carter's from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carter's from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Carter's from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Carter's in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Carter's from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRI

Carter's Price Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. Carter's has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $681.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $660.59 million. Carter's had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Carter's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.060 EPS. Analysts predict that Carter's will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter's

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter's by 113.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564,457 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $77,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,698 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Carter's by 121.5% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,018,853 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 558,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carter's by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,765,205 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $63,121,000 after buying an additional 472,786 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Carter's by 1,679.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 370,791 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 349,957 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter's by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,920 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $18,679,000 after buying an additional 337,880 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc NYSE: CRI is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children's apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company's core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter's flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B'gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct‐to‐consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

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