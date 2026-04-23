Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $454.5660 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company had revenue of $469.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $471.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The stock's 50-day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 673.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, CEO Edmond Coletta sold 988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $86,756.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 152,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,401,386.58. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kevin Drohan sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $62,511.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $691,055.82. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,830 shares of company stock worth $1,454,208. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $264,816,000 after purchasing an additional 300,102 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,888,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CWST. Weiss Ratings cut Casella Waste Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 target price on Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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