Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS.

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Casey's General Stores Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $9.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $761.18. 1,019,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Casey's General Stores has a 12-month low of $481.30 and a 12-month high of $901.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $789.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.80.

Casey's General Stores News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CASY shares. William Blair began coverage on Casey's General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Casey's General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $719.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $761.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Casey's General Stores

Insider Transactions at Casey's General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,993,769.57. This trade represents a 7.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total value of $136,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,758,798.56. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey's General Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 120 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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