Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $761.18, but opened at $800.65. Casey's General Stores shares last traded at $879.6420, with a volume of 243,003 shares changing hands.

The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts: Sign Up

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is 13.09%.

Key Headlines Impacting Casey's General Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Casey's General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $719.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $706.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $788.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Casey's General Stores

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,993,769.57. The trade was a 7.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey's General Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casey's General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey's General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Casey's General Stores by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 250.0% in the first quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

Casey's General Stores Stock Up 15.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company's 50 day moving average price is $790.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.24.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Casey's General Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Casey's General Stores wasn't on the list.

While Casey's General Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here