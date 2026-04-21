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Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Castelnau Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Castelnau's stock crossed above its 200-day moving average (200‑day MA GBX 89.89), trading as high as GBX 91.50 and last at GBX 90.50 on volume 85,537 shares, though the stock was down 0.3% on the day.
  • The company has a market capitalization of £301.82 million, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, with reported quick and current ratios of 40.25 and 0.26 respectively.
  • Founded in 2020 by Phoenix Asset Management Partners, Castelnau Group is a permanent capital vehicle focused on long-term investments and capital allocation across its holdings.
  • Interested in Castelnau Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.89 and traded as high as GBX 91.50. Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 90.50, with a volume of 85,537 shares.

Castelnau Group Stock Down 0.3%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £301.82 million, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.18.

About Castelnau Group

(Get Free Report)

Castelnau Group was formed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited in 2020. The listed structure creates a permanent capital vehicle with which to make long-term investments and acquisitions of all structures and sizes. The business of Castelnau Group is capital allocation. This means that Castelnau Group sits at the centre of the holdings and helps to divert resources towards the most valuable opportunities. Conversely, it is also Castelnau's responsibility to restrict investment into areas that don't make sense. This includes making investments externally and moving resources around between holdings.

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