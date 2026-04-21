Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

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Castelnau Group Stock Down 0.3%

Castelnau Group Limited ( LON:CGL Get Free Report )'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.89 and traded as high as GBX 91.50. Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 90.50, with a volume of 85,537 shares.

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £301.82 million, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.18.

About Castelnau Group

Castelnau Group was formed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited in 2020. The listed structure creates a permanent capital vehicle with which to make long-term investments and acquisitions of all structures and sizes. The business of Castelnau Group is capital allocation. This means that Castelnau Group sits at the centre of the holdings and helps to divert resources towards the most valuable opportunities. Conversely, it is also Castelnau's responsibility to restrict investment into areas that don't make sense. This includes making investments externally and moving resources around between holdings.

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