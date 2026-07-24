Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Trading Down 0.9% - What's Next?

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST - Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Catalyst Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLST

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $67.88 million, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.11.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk E. Kleiser sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $410,303.20. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Catalyst Bancorp stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.62% of Catalyst Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: CLST is an Oklahoma-based bank holding company and the parent of Catalyst Bank, a community bank serving consumers and businesses across the state. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company offers a full suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of local individuals, families, professionals and commercial clients.

The company's subsidiary provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and digital banking services.

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