Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Strong Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Get CPRX alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPRX

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 4,974,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $98,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,291 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,719,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,933,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $68,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,775 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,528,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $49,805,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,363,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 654,721 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company's mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company's lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here