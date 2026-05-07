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Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating on Catalyst, while the consensus across analysts is an average Buy rating (three Strong Buy, three Buy, one Hold) with an average price target of $34.00.
  • Shares traded at $31.12 (up $0.60) on heavy volume of 4.7M vs. an average 1.45M, with a market cap of $3.81B, a PE of 18.42, and a one‑year range of $19.05–$32.56.
  • Institutional investors own about 79.22% of the stock, and several funds—including American Century and Federated Hermes—significantly increased their positions in the most recent quarter.
  • Interested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.12. 4,696,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,896. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $32.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 389,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 134,509 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 165,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 152,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 75,776 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 516,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,528,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $49,805,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company's stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company's mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company's lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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