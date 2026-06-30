Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,061.00 and last traded at $1,064.6910, with a volume of 419206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,033.19.

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Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $941.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $490.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $902.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,789.82. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,494,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,964 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 68,427.2% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,224,992,000 after buying an additional 3,136,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 573.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $861,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,860,457,000 after acquiring an additional 928,974 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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