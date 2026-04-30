Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $859.58 and last traded at $877.5290, with a volume of 331809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $810.05.

The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS.

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Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — adjusted EPS and revenue topped Wall Street forecasts, driving the move higher. Read More.

Q1 results materially beat expectations — adjusted EPS and revenue topped Wall Street forecasts, driving the move higher. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong sales across construction and power segments, with construction‑industries sales notably up, underpin confidence in continued order strength and backlog. Read More.

Strong sales across construction and power segments, with construction‑industries sales notably up, underpin confidence in continued order strength and backlog. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management returned capital aggressively in Q1 (~$5.7B in buybacks/dividends), supporting EPS and shareholder yield. Read More.

Management returned capital aggressively in Q1 (~$5.7B in buybacks/dividends), supporting EPS and shareholder yield. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Power & energy growth catalyst — a framework agreement with PROPWR to supply up to 2.1 GW of generation assets expands Caterpillar’s addressable market in data centers and industrial power. Read More.

Power & energy growth catalyst — a framework agreement with PROPWR to supply up to 2.1 GW of generation assets expands Caterpillar’s addressable market in data centers and industrial power. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts were broadly positioned for a beat coming into the print; some brokerages have nudged FY estimates higher, reflecting the stronger quarter but also raising expectations. Read More.

Analysts were broadly positioned for a beat coming into the print; some brokerages have nudged FY estimates higher, reflecting the stronger quarter but also raising expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: broader indices are reacting to big‑cap tech beats and commodity moves this morning — Caterpillar’s performance is helped by sector and market tailwinds. Read More.

Market context: broader indices are reacting to big‑cap tech beats and commodity moves this morning — Caterpillar’s performance is helped by sector and market tailwinds. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and margin risks — some analysts caution that premium multiple and rising costs could limit upside if demand softens or margins compress. Investors should weigh the beat against a lofty valuation. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $785.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $767.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,524,818. The trade was a 47.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,572,681,000 after acquiring an additional 442,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,388,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 385,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,072,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,524 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,493,266 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,438,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,860,457,000 after purchasing an additional 928,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $744.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $409.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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