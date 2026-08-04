CAVA Group (CAVA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1827 per share and revenue of $359.9480 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $438.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.89 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.79%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect CAVA Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAVA Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CAVA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 475,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,922. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.75. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $98.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAVA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAVA Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CAVA Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAVA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $290,826.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 324,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,031,660.90. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 757 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $67,698.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $612,416.64. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 91,747 shares of company stock worth $7,970,838 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,780 shares of the company's stock worth $52,432,000 after buying an additional 75,828 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 236,622 shares of the company's stock worth $20,447,000 after buying an additional 34,860 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company's stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company's stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc NYSE: CAVA is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe's Kitchen.

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