CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Trading Down 7.5% - Here's What Happened

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.64 and last traded at $82.4510. Approximately 1,256,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,368,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.18.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of CAVA Group to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.44.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $438.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.89 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.79%.The business's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 12,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,124,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 98,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,100. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 33,174 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $2,966,750.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 798,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,424,968.67. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 81,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,838 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 650 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc NYSE: CAVA is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe's Kitchen.

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