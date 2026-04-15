CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Rating Lowered to "Strong Sell" at Zacks Research

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CB Financial Services from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CB Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

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CB Financial Services Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CBFV opened at $36.23 on Monday. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $183.69 million, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Cobain sold 1,792 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $61,967.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,143.54. This represents a 29.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie sold 1,913 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $71,450.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $627,330.60. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,343 shares of the bank's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 902.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the bank's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company's stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Community Bank & Trust, F.S.B., the company provides a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking services. Its primary focus is meeting the financial needs of individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients within its regional footprint.

The company's deposit product lineup includes checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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