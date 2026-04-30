CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $33.17, but opened at $35.97. CBIZ shares last traded at $29.9660, with a volume of 183,893 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.22. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.19%.The company had revenue of $848.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.100 EPS.

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CBIZ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CBIZ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat — CBIZ reported adjusted EPS of $2.50, ahead of consensus (~$2.28). The stronger-than-expected EPS is a key driver supporting the stock. Zacks: CBIZ Q1 Earnings

Q1 EPS beat — CBIZ reported adjusted EPS of $2.50, ahead of consensus (~$2.28). The stronger-than-expected EPS is a key driver supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance — management now targets $4.00–$4.10 for FY‑2026 versus the prior consensus (~$3.79), and gave revenue guidance in a $2.8B–$2.9B range. Upward guidance normally supports share prices. CBIZ Press Release / Slide Deck

Raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance — management now targets $4.00–$4.10 for FY‑2026 versus the prior consensus (~$3.79), and gave revenue guidance in a $2.8B–$2.9B range. Upward guidance normally supports share prices. Positive Sentiment: Capital allocation and cash flow — CBIZ highlighted increased cash flow and completion of share repurchases, signaling return‑of‑capital priority that can support EPS and investor sentiment. GlobeNewswire: Q1 Results

Capital allocation and cash flow — CBIZ highlighted increased cash flow and completion of share repurchases, signaling return‑of‑capital priority that can support EPS and investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — management hosted a call and posted the full transcript and slide presentation; investors can review for segment details and margin drivers. Earnings Call Transcript Earnings Presentation

Earnings materials available — management hosted a call and posted the full transcript and slide presentation; investors can review for segment details and margin drivers. Negative Sentiment: Revenue growth and margin remain modest — Q1 revenue rose about 1.3% YoY and net margin is relatively thin (≈4.2%), which tempers the upside from the EPS beat and guidance. MarketBeat: Q1 Results

Revenue growth and margin remain modest — Q1 revenue rose about 1.3% YoY and net margin is relatively thin (≈4.2%), which tempers the upside from the EPS beat and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Institutional rebalancing / selling — recent filings show sizable position reductions by some large funds (e.g., Durable Capital, others trimmed), which can exert downward pressure on the stock despite company-level positives. Quiver Quantitative: Q1 Coverage & Holdings

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CBZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a "hold" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of CBIZ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBZ

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In related news, CFO Brad S. Lakhia purchased 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $331,766.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 148,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,025.60. The trade was a 9.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,011,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,895,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 276,821 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 43,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,212,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc NYSE: CBZ, founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

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