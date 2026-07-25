CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.8571.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore set a $169.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $139.50 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.99.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Further Reading

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