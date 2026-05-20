CCC Intelligent Solutions Enters Next AI Phase as Products Scale With Major Customers

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock NASDAQ: CCC management said the company is entering its next phase with artificial intelligence moving from evaluation and testing into broader production use across its customer base.

Speaking at the JPMorgan Boston TMC Conference, CEO Githesh Ramamurthy said the most significant shift for the company is that its AI products are now beginning to scale with customers, including large carriers. He said CCC has been investing heavily in AI since going public and has been working on AI capabilities for about 10 years.

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“All our AI products moved from evaluations, testing to really much more of a production where it’s really starting to scale customer adoption,” Ramamurthy said. He added that CCC now has customers for every product, including “some very, very large customers,” and said the company feels “very good” about the level of trust customers have developed in its AI products.

AI Expansion Across Claims and Repair Workflows

Ramamurthy said CCC’s largest opportunity remains in the broader insurance process, from the front end of a claim through the back end. He highlighted adoption of AI for auto physical damage as a driver of customer ROI and CCC revenue, while also supporting renewals for core products.

He pointed to several growth areas, including subrogation, casualty, repair facilities, original equipment manufacturer relationships and the parts ecosystem. Ramamurthy also said CCC has added consumer financing for repairs, noting that 25% of all repairs are now paid for by consumers.

CCC’s acquisition of EvolutionIQ was also cited as a source of expansion into disability claims and workers’ compensation claims. Ramamurthy said casualty is a particularly important area, noting that in 2025, medical claim spend surpassed auto physical damage spend after decades in which repair and total-loss spend had been higher.

Ramamurthy described CCC as an “interconnected decision engine” that can support decisions throughout the claims process. As an example, he said CCC’s AI can use a single photo to provide a recommendation on whether a vehicle should be totaled or repaired, though the final decision remains with an adjuster.

He also cited decisions around vehicle diagnostics, repair procedures, electronic parts ordering and medical-claim implications. Ramamurthy said CCC’s approach depends on contextual data, connected workflows and decision support delivered through AI or traditional deterministic methods.

Governance and Enterprise AI Adoption

Ramamurthy said deploying AI at scale in the insurance industry requires strong governance because of the regulatory environment and the consequences of incorrect decisions. He said CCC’s process begins with data cleansing and anonymization and extends through model training, traceability, deployment, drift management and ongoing accuracy monitoring.

“In the past, it used to be just cybersecurity tests. Now it is AI governance,” Ramamurthy said. He said customers are increasingly building internal AI governance teams and require CCC to address how data and models are built, maintained and protected.

When asked about constraints to automation penetration, Ramamurthy said they vary by customer, geography, book of business and operating philosophy. He said CCC has built a high degree of configurability into its solutions to support different approval thresholds and “human in the loop” requirements.

Ramamurthy also said CCC has taken a conservative posture in deploying AI agents. He said agents can be useful where there are handoffs and asynchronous tasks, including claims and repair facility workflows, but CCC has generally favored a cautious rollout approach.

IX Cloud, Data and Network Positioning

Ramamurthy said CCC’s IX Cloud capability is becoming an orchestration engine across the enterprise and ecosystem. He said the platform itself is not directly monetized, but CCC works with customers through advisory councils and customer feedback to prioritize applications that create specific ROI.

On competition from frontier AI models, Ramamurthy said CCC uses major frontier models rather than relying only on internally built models. He said some smaller models run on edge devices, including phones, while CCC’s differentiation comes from the quality of its dataset, model training, embedded workflows and network connections.

He said CCC connects insurers, repair facilities, towers, salvage yards, parts providers, OEMs and diagnostics partners, and said those connection points create a “huge source of ROI” for customers.

Capital Allocation and Margins

Katie Coleman, CCC’s vice president of finance, said the company remains disciplined in capital allocation, with organic investment as the top priority. She said CCC has invested more than $1 billion in research and development over the last several years to develop AI solutions.

Coleman said CCC will remain selective on mergers and acquisitions. She also said the company has been using most of its free cash flow for share repurchases in recent years, buying back about 10% of outstanding stock over the last six months.

She said CCC is operating at about 2.7 times leverage and feels confident it can remain below 3 times net leverage while maintaining capacity for business investment, buybacks and selective M&A.

On profitability, Coleman said CCC targets about 100 basis points of average annual EBITDA margin expansion and has delivered that over the last several years. She said newer solutions do not have a structurally different margin profile from core products, though they can appear dilutive to gross margin early as capitalized software development is depreciated.

EvolutionIQ Integration and Long-Term Outlook

Ramamurthy said the integration of EvolutionIQ includes blending product, data and workflow capabilities. He cited the appointment of Josh Valdez as chief product officer as part of the effort, saying Valdez is involved in product and strategy integration. Ramamurthy also said some EvolutionIQ team members are leading casualty initiatives, while CCC is applying its scale and security capabilities to EvolutionIQ’s products.

He said CCC has promoted 35 leaders internally over the last 15 to 18 months and brought in 25 leaders from outside the company as it prepares for the next five years.

In closing, Ramamurthy said the key takeaway for investors is that CCC’s years of AI development, customer relationships and innovation are “now truly starting to work at scale.”

About CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock NASDAQ: CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

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