CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

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Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,848,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,091,000 after buying an additional 1,189,466 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 15.5% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 1,814,248 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter worth $4,978,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 833.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,030,121 shares of the company's stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 1,812,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 7,790.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733,891 shares of the company's stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 724,590 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Price Performance

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $10.50.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 3.18%.The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

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