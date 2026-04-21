CECO Environmental (CECO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $198.8780 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.46%.CECO Environmental's revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

CECO opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.41. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,680,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,032,000 after buying an additional 366,611 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 3,620.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 294,556 shares during the last quarter. IES Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,963,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 258,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 190,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CECO. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CECO

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. NASDAQ: CECO is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO's core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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