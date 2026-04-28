CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $64.92, but opened at $67.74. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $67.4180, with a volume of 187,721 shares.

The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $205.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.88 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.46%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

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More CECO Environmental News

Here are the key news stories impacting CECO Environmental this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record orders and backlog — CECO reported Q1 orders of $449.5M (up 97%) and a backlog above $1.0B, and it said April bookings already include the largest-ever Natural Gas Power order (~$450M). This underpins future revenue visibility and a 2.2 book-to-bill. CECO Environmental Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Record orders and backlog — CECO reported Q1 orders of $449.5M (up 97%) and a backlog above $1.0B, and it said April bookings already include the largest-ever Natural Gas Power order (~$450M). This underpins future revenue visibility and a 2.2 book-to-bill. Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue beat — Non‑GAAP EPS/diluted of $0.36 beat consensus (~$0.12) and revenue of $205.9M topped estimates, signaling improving operational performance on an adjusted basis. That beat is a near-term catalyst for the stock. CECO Environmental (CECO) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Earnings and revenue beat — Non‑GAAP EPS/diluted of $0.36 beat consensus (~$0.12) and revenue of $205.9M topped estimates, signaling improving operational performance on an adjusted basis. That beat is a near-term catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Thermon merger progressing — The S‑4 was declared effective, proxy mailed and stockholder votes are set for May 27; CECO expects the deal to close in June and cites ~ $40M of cost synergies and expanded commercial opportunities, which supports upside to margins and scale. CECO Environmental Corp. Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results with 97% Increase in Orders and Raises Full Year Guidance

Thermon merger progressing — The S‑4 was declared effective, proxy mailed and stockholder votes are set for May 27; CECO expects the deal to close in June and cites ~ $40M of cost synergies and expanded commercial opportunities, which supports upside to margins and scale. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and call — Management hosted a Q1 call and provided a slide deck and webcast; listen/replay available for details on backlog composition, margin outlook and Q2 pipeline (useful for modeling but not new news). Listen to Conference Call

Investor materials and call — Management hosted a Q1 call and provided a slide deck and webcast; listen/replay available for details on backlog composition, margin outlook and Q2 pipeline (useful for modeling but not new news). Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability and cash flow concerns — On a GAAP basis CECO posted a small net loss (~$(0.4)M) and operating income fell sharply to $1.9M (down 97% year‑over‑year), and free cash flow remained negative $(15.7)M. These items are being watched by investors as the company scales and integrates acquisitions. CECO Environmental Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Analyst Ratings Changes

CECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CECO Environmental from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.20.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 393.4% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,411 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 75.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 11.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 6.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 48,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. NASDAQ: CECO is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO's core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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