CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.00.

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CECO Environmental Price Performance

CECO opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.41. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $205.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.88 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CECO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,661 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,442 shares of the company's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 93,137 shares of the company's stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,137 shares of the company's stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. NASDAQ: CECO is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO's core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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