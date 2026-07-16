Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th.

Celanese has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%per year over the last three years. Celanese has a dividend payout ratio of 1.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Celanese to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

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Celanese Stock Down 1.0%

CE stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.76. Celanese has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,450 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 265.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 144.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 42.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Celanese by 6.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,980 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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