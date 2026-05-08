Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.47% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CE. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Celanese from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Celanese from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.35.

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Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. 292,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Celanese has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Celanese had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Celanese by 140.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 100.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company's stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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