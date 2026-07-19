Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.1818.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CELC. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $160.00 target price on Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Celcuity Stock Up 0.1%

CELC opened at $88.38 on Friday. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $151.02. The company's 50-day moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 12.31 and a quick ratio of 12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.16.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10. Research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Celcuity News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celcuity this week:

Insider Activity at Celcuity

In related news, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $3,517,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,200. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $1,264,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,509.60. This trade represents a 57.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,683,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company's stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company's stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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