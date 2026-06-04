Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,413,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session's volume of 935,131 shares.The stock last traded at $91.22 and had previously closed at $88.95.

Get Celcuity alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Celcuity

Here are the key news stories impacting Celcuity this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Celcuity and a $145 price target , while publishing 2027 EPS estimates that turn positive by late 2027, suggesting confidence in the long-term earnings outlook. Article Title

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating on Celcuity and a , while publishing 2027 EPS estimates that turn positive by late 2027, suggesting confidence in the long-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Coverage following the company’s ASCO data argues the selloff was overdone, highlighting Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 results that showed gedatolisib’s strong efficacy versus standard-of-care treatment in advanced breast cancer, which could support future approval and blockbuster sales potential. Article Title

Coverage following the company’s ASCO data argues the selloff was overdone, highlighting Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 results that showed gedatolisib’s strong efficacy versus standard-of-care treatment in advanced breast cancer, which could support future approval and blockbuster sales potential. Neutral Sentiment: Celcuity priced an upsized $500 million convertible note offering due 2032 , providing a substantial cash cushion for development and potential commercialization, but also adding future dilution and leverage concerns. Article Title

Celcuity priced an upsized , providing a substantial cash cushion for development and potential commercialization, but also adding future dilution and leverage concerns. Negative Sentiment: Earlier detailed VIKTORIA-1 readouts disappointed some investors and triggered a steep selloff, with headlines saying the results missed lofty expectations despite still showing benefit, which is likely the main reason for recent volatility. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Celcuity from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Celcuity from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Celcuity from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celcuity presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELC

Celcuity Trading Up 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 12.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.55.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $1,264,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $949,509.60. The trade was a 57.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $3,517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,144,200. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 1,329.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company's stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celcuity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celcuity wasn't on the list.

While Celcuity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here