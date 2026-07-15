Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.30% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CELC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $160.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Celcuity from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.55.

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Celcuity Trading Down 14.9%

CELC stock opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $151.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 12.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business's 50 day moving average is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average is $111.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.16.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $3,517,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,200. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $1,264,140.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $949,509.60. This trade represents a 57.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth $310,302,000. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,535,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,343,000 after acquiring an additional 914,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 910.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 854,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,211,000 after acquiring an additional 769,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the third quarter worth about $36,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company's stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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