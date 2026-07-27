Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%. Celestica updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.880-3.080 EPS.

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Celestica Trading Up 5.2%

CLS traded up $15.78 on Monday, hitting $321.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,554,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,658. The company's fifty day moving average price is $362.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.50. Celestica has a 1 year low of $169.19 and a 1 year high of $474.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Celestica by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Celestica by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Celestica by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLS

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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