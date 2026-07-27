Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.880-3.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.300-11.300 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price objective on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLS

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $15.78 on Monday, reaching $321.06. 4,663,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica has a 1-year low of $169.19 and a 1-year high of $474.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.06 and a 200-day moving average of $332.50.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.12. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,739,259.68. This trade represents a 32.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Key Celestica News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Celestica reported adjusted earnings of $2.41 per share, exceeding the analyst consensus of $2.29. Management said second-quarter revenue and adjusted EPS were above the high end of its previously issued guidance ranges. Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Celestica reported adjusted earnings of $2.41 per share, exceeding the analyst consensus of $2.29. Management said second-quarter revenue and adjusted EPS were above the high end of its previously issued guidance ranges. Positive Sentiment: Upbeat third-quarter outlook: Celestica forecast third-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.88 to $3.08, above the $2.65 consensus estimate. Revenue is expected to reach $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion, compared with analysts’ $5.0 billion forecast.

Celestica forecast third-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.88 to $3.08, above the $2.65 consensus estimate. Revenue is expected to reach $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion, compared with analysts’ $5.0 billion forecast. Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance raised: Full-year EPS guidance was set at $11.30, well above the $10.13 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of $20.5 billion also exceeded the $19.2 billion analyst forecast. The higher outlook reinforces expectations for accelerating growth into 2027.

Full-year EPS guidance was set at $11.30, well above the $10.13 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of $20.5 billion also exceeded the $19.2 billion analyst forecast. The higher outlook reinforces expectations for accelerating growth into 2027. Positive Sentiment: Elevated call-option activity: Investors purchased 13,556 call options, 16% above the average daily volume. Although options activity is not a fundamental result, the increase indicates heightened bullish interest and expectations for further share-price volatility.

Investors purchased 13,556 call options, 16% above the average daily volume. Although options activity is not a fundamental result, the increase indicates heightened bullish interest and expectations for further share-price volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention was already elevated: Celestica was highlighted among stocks to watch ahead of its earnings report, while the broader earnings calendar was viewed as an important test for markets. These items provide context but do not materially change the company’s fundamentals.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Celestica by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Celestica by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Celestica by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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