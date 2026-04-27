Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. Celestica updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.140-2.340 EPS.

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Celestica Price Performance

NYSE:CLS traded up $12.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $422.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.92. Celestica has a one year low of $81.88 and a one year high of $423.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other Celestica news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $301,938.15. Following the sale, the president directly owned 108,970 shares in the company, valued at $30,894,084.70. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total value of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,449.28. This trade represents a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,252 shares of the technology company's stock worth $138,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1,570.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,876 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $17,994,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Celestica from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Celestica from $359.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Celestica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $373.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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