Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.300-11.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.5 billion-$20.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.2 billion. Celestica also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.880-3.080 EPS.

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Celestica Price Performance

CLS traded up $15.78 on Monday, reaching $321.06. 4,554,507 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,658. Celestica has a twelve month low of $169.19 and a twelve month high of $474.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $362.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.50.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.12. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLS. TD upped their target price on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celestica news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $424,459,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,497,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 687,349 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $203,188,000 after purchasing an additional 305,265 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1,249.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,928 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,722,000 after purchasing an additional 258,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Celestica by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 452,110 shares of the technology company's stock worth $135,080,000 after buying an additional 252,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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