Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Down 1.9% After Insider Selling

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $372.06 and last traded at $372.9650. 2,017,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,418,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.37.

Specifically, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,948,744.60. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,328 shares in the company, valued at $53,739,259.68. The trade was a 32.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 55,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.96, for a total transaction of $21,579,985.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,577.60. This trade represents a 41.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLS

More Celestica News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Celestica Stock Down 1.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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