Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Down 1.2% - Should You Sell?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $331.14 and last traded at $335.4530. 1,284,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,326,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.59.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD boosted their price objective on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Celestica Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.81 and a 200-day moving average of $331.91.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.Celestica's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total value of $7,000,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,258,105.28. This trade represents a 23.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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