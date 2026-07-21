Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Up 10.8% - Should You Buy?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS's stock price rose 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $342.13 and last traded at $340.42. 2,866,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,329,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.34.

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Key Stories Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Celestica from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. TD upped their price objective on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

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Celestica Trading Up 10.8%

The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.49 and a 200 day moving average of $331.59.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other Celestica news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total transaction of $7,000,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,258,105.28. The trade was a 23.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Celestica by 7,646.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celestica by 30.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 385.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 11.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

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