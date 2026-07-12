Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLBT shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,646. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53.

Insider Activity at Cellebrite DI

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Hogan sold 103,188 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $1,626,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 590,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,310,645.52. This represents a 14.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 41,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $683,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 334,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,474,507.22. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,191 shares of company stock worth $2,479,438. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company's stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cellebrite DI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cellebrite DI wasn't on the list.

While Cellebrite DI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here