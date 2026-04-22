Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as low as $4.00. Cellectis shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 45,316 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Clear Str raised Cellectis to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLLS

Cellectis Trading Down 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $401.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.91. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 84.92% and a negative return on equity of 69.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 228.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,722,664 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 3,284,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $15,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1,610.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,473 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 168,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company's stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene‐edited cell therapies for oncology. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company also maintains operations in New York City and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis applies its proprietary TALEN genome editing platform to engineer allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T‐cell (CAR‐T) candidates designed to target blood cancers and solid tumors.

The company's core business activities encompass the discovery, development and manufacturing of off‐the‐shelf immunotherapies.

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