Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.65.

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A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Insider Activity

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,174.40. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,753,407.34. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 2,293.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,747 shares of the company's stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,112,000 after buying an additional 277,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,074,995 shares of the company's stock worth $826,750,000 after acquiring an additional 802,743 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Celsius by 4,648.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 92,873 shares of the company's stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 90,917 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Celsius has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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