Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.55.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celsius from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Get Celsius alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celsius

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,407.34. This represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Celsius by 79.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 113,840 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 131.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 14.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 433,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 244.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Celsius Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. Celsius has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $763.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celsius, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celsius wasn't on the list.

While Celsius currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here