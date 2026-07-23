Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.3890, with a volume of 3427569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Celsius from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Celsius from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celsius

Celsius Stock Down 3.9%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $763.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Fieldly bought 8,475 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Celsius by 1,020.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Further Reading

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