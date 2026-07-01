Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 9.1% - Here's Why

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.16 and last traded at $31.9330. Approximately 4,273,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 7,282,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Celsius's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 8,400 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,753,407.34. This represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly bought 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,174.40. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Celsius by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the company's stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,049 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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