Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CELH. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Celsius from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This trade represents a 3.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the company's stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Celsius by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celsius by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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