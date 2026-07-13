Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.1152 per share and revenue of $148.5560 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.37%.The company had revenue of $158.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $146.76 million.

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Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of CPAC opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $968.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.73. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock's 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPAC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPAC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,110 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,754 shares of the construction company's stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA. is a Peru‐based cement and construction materials company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of cement and related products. The company’s core activities include manufacturing ordinary portland cement, hydrated lime and other industrial minerals. It serves the building and infrastructure sectors, offering tailored solutions for public works, residential and commercial construction projects.

Founded in 1949 in the coastal city of Pacasmayo, the company has grown into one of Peru’s leading cement producers.

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