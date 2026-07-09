Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 94,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session's volume of 41,166 shares.The stock last traded at $11.50 and had previously closed at $11.85.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPAC. Wall Street Zen cut Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPAC

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $976.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.37%.The business had revenue of $158.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $146.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,077 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,110 shares of the construction company's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA. is a Peru‐based cement and construction materials company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of cement and related products. The company’s core activities include manufacturing ordinary portland cement, hydrated lime and other industrial minerals. It serves the building and infrastructure sectors, offering tailored solutions for public works, residential and commercial construction projects.

Founded in 1949 in the coastal city of Pacasmayo, the company has grown into one of Peru’s leading cement producers.

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