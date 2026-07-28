Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.0667.

Several research analysts have commented on CX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cemex in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Cemex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cemex from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cemex from $14.10 to $14.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Cemex from $12.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Cemex by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cemex by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. NFSG Corp boosted its position in Cemex by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cemex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemex Price Performance

Cemex stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. Cemex has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Cemex (NYSE:CX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Cemex had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cemex will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Cemex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This is an increase from Cemex's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cemex's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Cemex Company Profile

Cemex NYSE: CX is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex's product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

Further Reading

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