Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE - Get Free Report) TSE: CVE will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $11.7908 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE - Get Free Report) TSE: CVE last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.47 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.34. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Cenovus Energy's payout ratio is 35.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Retirement LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $35.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cenovus Energy

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, together with downstream refining and marketing activities. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Cenovus operates a mix of oil sands thermal and dilbit assets, conventional oil and gas properties, and owns refining and midstream assets designed to move and process hydrocarbons into finished petroleum products for commercial markets.

The company was originally formed as a spin‑off from Encana Corporation in 2009 and has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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