Centene Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Centene NYSE: CNC raised its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings outlook after reporting second-quarter results that exceeded its prior expectations, supported by Marketplace risk-adjustment developments, stronger Medicare performance and continued progress on Medicaid rates.

The company reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.51 for the second quarter and premium and service revenue of $44.4 billion. Centene now expects full-year adjusted diluted EPS of more than $4.80, up from prior guidance of more than $3.40.

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Chief Executive Officer Sarah London said the improved outlook reflected “underlying business strengths and a more fully informed view of our Marketplace risk adjustment positioning.” Chief Financial Officer Drew Asher said about $0.50 of second-quarter earnings related to settlements of 2025 items that Centene would not expect to recur in 2027.

Those items included approximately $180 million related to favorable final 2025 Marketplace risk-adjustment development relative to prior guidance, as well as about $160 million in Medicare-related items, largely involving Medicare Part D risk-adjustment and quality settlements.

Marketplace outlook improves

Centene increased its full-year Marketplace pre-tax margin expectation to between 4.5% and 5%, compared with its prior outlook of 3%. The business delivered an 79.2% health benefits ratio, or HBR, in the second quarter, compared with 90.6% in the prior-year period.

London said higher utilization among silver-tier members continued during the quarter but moderated from the level assumed in first-quarter guidance. Data from the June Wakely report confirmed Centene’s assessment that its membership had relatively higher acuity than the overall market, supporting a more favorable risk-adjustment position.

Centene also recorded $180 million of favorable development from the final 2025 CMS risk-adjustment reconciliation in the quarter. Asher said the company now expects a “meaningful receivable” from its 2026 Marketplace risk-adjustment position.

Marketplace membership stood at roughly 3.5 million at the end of the second quarter, slightly above the company’s previous expectations. Centene continues to expect membership to decline through the remainder of the year as enrollment returns to more typical seasonality and as eligibility-verification and CMS program-integrity efforts continue.

Looking toward 2027, London said Centene is pricing its Marketplace products on a state-by-state basis with the goal of maintaining a competitive, balanced portfolio while continuing to prioritize margin restoration. She said the company expects the individual market to return to normalized growth after policy changes are implemented, though it is monitoring litigation and rules that could affect enrollment.

Medicaid rates advance as enrollment declines

Medicaid results were in line with Centene’s expectations. The company ended the quarter with 12.1 million Medicaid members, with membership attrition exceeding its prior forecast due to state-specific program changes and increased enrollment and eligibility activity in certain states.

Centene now expects full-year Medicaid membership to decline 8% to 9% from Dec. 31, 2025, compared with its prior expectation for a 6% decline. The company expects some states to continue trimming Medicaid rolls ahead of implementation of OB3-related provisions in 2027.

Centene’s Medicaid HBR was 93.9% in the second quarter, and it continues to expect a full-year HBR of about 93.5%, improved from its original expectation of 93.7%. The company’s estimated full-year rate impact improved to about 5%, from roughly 4.5%, while its outlook for underlying medical-cost trend remained in the mid-4% range.

London said behavioral health, home health and high-cost drugs remained major medical-cost drivers. However, she cited a second consecutive quarter of year-over-year moderation in behavioral health costs, particularly applied behavior analysis services, following efforts involving member outreach, provider education, state policy engagement and fraud, waste and abuse initiatives.

Centene is retaining the incremental benefit from improved rates to account for potentially greater membership attrition and associated acuity changes in the second half. London said the company believes some current enrollment activity may represent a pull-forward of future OB3-related impacts, but characterized the policy changes as more manageable than the broader post-public-health-emergency redetermination process.

The company is working with state partners on data exchange, eligibility verification, member outreach and rate approaches tied to OB3 implementation. London said Centene remains committed to Medicaid margin recovery, though she expects the full potential of recovery to be muted during the second half of 2026 and part of 2027 before potentially accelerating later in 2027.

Medicare margins strengthen

Centene’s Medicare segment recorded an 89.5% HBR in the quarter, including the prior-year settlement items. The company lifted its 2026 Medicare Part D pre-tax margin expectation to more than 3%, compared with its initial 2% forecast.

London said Part D performance benefited from prior-period true-ups but also reflected favorable underlying results. Specialty-drug trends remained elevated but were lower than Centene originally expected in the first half. The company said its Part D business generates roughly $25 billion in premium revenue and benefits from more than $60 billion in pharmacy spending through its partnership with ESI.

Medicare Advantage, which represents a little more than 40% of Medicare segment revenue, continued moving closer to break-even performance for the full year, Asher said. Medical costs remained elevated by historical standards but were modestly favorable to expectations year to date. Dual-eligible special needs plan members account for approximately 40% of Centene’s Medicare Advantage portfolio and continued to perform favorably.

For 2027, Centene plans to simplify its Medicare Advantage footprint and focus benefits increasingly on dual-eligible populations. London said the company remains confident it can achieve break-even or better Medicare Advantage results in 2027, followed by margin improvement.

Cost initiatives and balance sheet actions

Centene’s adjusted selling, general and administrative expense ratio was 6.9% in the second quarter, down from 7.1% a year earlier. The company expects enterprise optimization efforts to result in an estimated $480 million midpoint of SG&A costs in 2026 that are included in GAAP guidance.

London said the effort includes organizational simplification, further digitization, technology and artificial intelligence investments, and improvements to member and provider interactions. She emphasized that Centene is prioritizing AI investments with clear returns, focusing on proprietary data, reusable business context, governance and compliance.

Asher said Centene ended the quarter with $715 million of cash available for general corporate use. It repurchased $260 million of senior notes during the quarter, reducing its debt-to-capital ratio to 41.6% from 46.5% at year-end. Year-to-date operating cash flow totaled $8 billion, though the company expects to pay more than $3 billion of Medicaid passthrough payments in the third quarter.

Despite year-to-date adjusted EPS of $5.88, Centene expects slightly above break-even earnings in the third quarter and a loss in the fourth quarter because of the seasonal pattern of its Medicare Part D and commercial businesses.

About Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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