CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $2.0964 billion for the quarter. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio is 56.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $45.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CenterPoint Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,663,557 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $217,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 5,100,512 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $187,393,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,725,856 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $173,628,000 after purchasing an additional 899,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,217,385 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $161,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 85.5% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,493,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $96,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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