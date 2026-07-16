CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a 4.3% increase from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

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CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,188,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,910. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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